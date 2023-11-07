Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson started a football game for the Cleveland Browns and grabbed a win along the way.

That he yielded the field to P.J. Walker voluntarily and not because of his shoulder or another injury was vital, and throwing a variety of passes in all directions at varying depths was a punctuation mark on his recovery.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi was recently asked if fans can hope the Browns’ quarterback worries are behind them.

As shared by ESPN Cleveland on Twitter, Grossi told Tony Rizzo he hopes that is the case.

Grossi notes that there is no discussion this week about which QB is getting practice snaps, and there is no mystery as to what quarterback will be available for the media.

“We needed to get rid of that story,” said Grossi. “and just in the nick of time. This is the game of the year for now, Baltimore.”

As mentioned by Grossi, it was important for Watson to “complete the task” against Arizona.

Cleveland’s franchise quarterback did not put up the most impressive statistics, but he showed he can throw the ball without discomfort and take a hit or two as well.

If there is any residual weakness from his rotator cuff damage, he seems to have adjusted to the deficit.

He placed several deep passes and sideline throws where they had to be for his receivers to make a play, and most importantly, he was still all smiles on Monday, with no sign of concern or pain.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

18 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns WR Posted Remarkable Numbers Over The Last 2 Games

27 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Praises 1 Aspect Of Deshaun Watson’s Game Against Cardinals

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Graphic Shows The Historic Nature Of The 2023 Browns Defense

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Browns Defender Speaks On Team's Next Challenge

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Notable Browns Group Position

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 1 Offensive Issue During Cardinals Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Kevin Stefanski Offers An Update On Jedrick Wills Injury Scare

1 day ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

Browns Star Got Huge Ovation at Cavaliers Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Credits Kevin Stefanski For Browns Sweet Moment

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson Has Played At An Elite Level In Last 2 Full Games

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble forced by Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Had Historical Performance Against Cardinals

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Opens Up On Struggles Ahead Of This Season

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Denies 1 Trade Deadline Report About The Team

2 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Cardinals Will Miss Key Receiver In Browns Game

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Exciting Hype-Up Video Ahead Of Cardinals Game

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 1 WR Move Ahead Of Cardinals Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Week 9 Game Predictions: Cardinals At Browns

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analysts Note 1 Thing Deshaun Watson Must Do Against Cardinals

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Receiver Has Honest Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Could Get Key Lineman Back This Sunday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Browns Coach Has High Praise For 1 Rookie's Work Ethic

4 days ago

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

No more pages to load