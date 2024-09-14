Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

The Cleveland Browns had a disastrous Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys and have things to figure out ahead of another tough Week 2 matchup at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team recently made a flurry of roster moves ahead of the Jags matchup mostly focused on tightening up the offensive side of the ball.

ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared a bevy of roster moves ahead of Week 2, including signing wide receiver James Proche II and linebacker Winston Reid from the practice squad, elevating offensive tackle Germain Ifedi and tight end Blake Whiteheart from the practice squad, and also waiving wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Browns roster moves: — Signed WR James Proche II and LB Winston Reid from the practice squad — Elevated OT Germain Ifedi and TE Blake Whiteheart from the practice squad — Waived WR Jaelon Darden — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 14, 2024

Proche appeared in ten games for the Browns last season and didn’t catch a pass as he primarily served as the team’s punt returner.

Reid will be making his active roster debut as an undrafted rookie out of Weber St.

Whiteheart is in his second season as an undrafted rookie free agent last year and will also be making his active roster debut, while Ifedi is a 9-year veteran and was active for Week 1.

Darden will be returning to the NFL after not making it to an active roster last season following two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he caught eight passes for 69 yards over 21 games.

The Browns surrendered six sacks against the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 loss and are still dealing with plenty of injuries in the trenches to tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, while tight end David Njoku will also be out of action for Week 2.

