Browns Make Another Move On The Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns continue searching for solutions on offense as their 1-5 record reflects deeper issues with consistency and execution.

Each week brings moments of effort, but poor decision-making and breakdowns in fundamentals leave the team trailing opponents when games matter most.

The offensive line remains a particular concern, with Cleveland cycling through personnel changes in search of stability and improved protection.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns waived tackle Thayer Munford Jr., another move signaling the team’s ongoing effort to find the right combination up front.

“Browns have waived T Thayer Munford Jr., who was inactive the past 3 games,” Cabot wrote.

Munford had been inactive for the previous three games, making his release unsurprising given Cleveland’s need for immediate contributors.

The Ohio native joined the Browns in September after a brief stint on New England’s practice squad, but he never earned a spot in the gameday rotation.

Las Vegas selected Munford in the seventh round of the 2022 draft, and he played all 17 games as a rookie with four starts.

He appeared in 15 games the following season, starting ten before the Raiders released him last August.

Munford has accumulated 46 career appearances with 18 starts across three organizations, though none provided long-term stability after his college success at Ohio State.

The former Buckeye earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition during the 2020 season and returned for a fifth year using extended eligibility.

His reunion with his home state failed to produce results, leaving Cleveland still searching for answers as losses continue mounting.

