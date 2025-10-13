Browns Nation

Monday, October 13, 2025
Tensions Rising Around Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have scored at least 20 points only three times in their last 23 games.

That’s clearly not ideal, especially with an offensive-minded head coach calling the shots.

That’s why Tony Rizzo has had it with Kevin Stefanski.

In the latest edition of his show, the renowned pundit urged the organization to part ways with him.

“Kevin Stefanski status — heat index, 1 to 10, with 10 being you’re fired. Right now, it’s a 7.5 on the heat index. I want somebody in that building to tell me why this guy should be back next year. You have the worst offense in the league. I’m out,” Rizzo said.

Truth be told, it’s reached a point where it’s almost impossible to defend Stefanski.

We can talk about how Andrew Berry has failed to build the roster or about the terrible quarterback situation.

We could also talk about the injuries to the offensive line, and all of that would be true and fair.

Nevertheless, it reaches a point when none of that matters.

Someone has to be held accountable, and it just seems like Stefanski has lost the team.

It’s not even a matter of whether he’s a good coach or not anymore.

He’s most likely a very good coach.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s the right coach for this team right now.

Something has to change, and someone has to pay for what’s going on.

And while things might be the same with another coach if the general manager stays, there’s just no way to justify keeping the same head coach with these numbers.

Browns Nation