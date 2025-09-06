Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Browns Make Big Announcement About Quinshon Judkins

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland moved on from star running back Nick Chubb during the offseason, making room for new players to patrol the Browns’ backfield.

The organization added two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, using a second and fourth-round pick to solidify this position.

While Dylan Sampson signed his rookie deal earlier this year, Cleveland had not reached an agreement with Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins had off-the-field issues to address, stemming from his arrest in July.

With those finally behind him, the Browns made their decision about Judkins, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Finally: the Cleveland Browns and their second-round pick Quinshon Judkins reached agreement today on a four-year, $11.4 million deal that now means all 2025 draft picks have deals,” Schefter said.

Judkins was the last 2025 NFL Draft pick to sign his deal, according to Schefter.

Already, Cleveland fans have an answer about the rookie’s status for the game against Cincinnati.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that shortly after Schefter’s social media post, noting that he “won’t play Sunday.”

“The Browns will get a two-week roster exemption, source says,” Cabot said.  “He’ll play as soon as he’s ready.”

The decision leaves Sampson as the primary backup on Sunday to Jerome Ford, making it clear to fans who will get an opportunity in Cleveland’s season opener.

Judkins was a standout running back at both Ole Miss and Ohio State, winning the national championship last season with the latter.

He recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last three seasons for his team.

For his collegiate career, Judkins finished with over 4,200 total yards from scrimmage and 50 touchdowns.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation