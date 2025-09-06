Browns Nation

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Insider Makes Surprising Dillon Gabriel Prediction

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with Joe Flacco positioned as their starting quarterback.

However, the real focus surrounds rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, whose development could determine the franchise’s future direction.

Insider Jason Lloyd offered a bold prediction about Gabriel’s potential trajectory during a recent appearance on the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.’

“After a whole summer screaming about quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel leads the Browns in passing yards this season. It’s clear that he is the favorite child among the rookies, right now. He’s next in line,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd believes Flacco will eventually hand over starting duties to Gabriel.

Gabriel appears positioned to receive the first opportunity among the rookies to prove himself worthy of Cleveland’s long-term investment.

The coaching staff has shown patience in allowing both rookies to develop under Flacco’s guidance before making any definitive decisions about the position.

The current depth chart creates strategic balance. Flacco provides veteran leadership, while Gabriel offers immediate readiness, and Sanders brings high ceiling potential.

This mix becomes particularly interesting as Cleveland looks to compete in the challenging AFC North division.

How the season unfolds will largely determine the quarterback hierarchy. If Flacco struggles or injuries occur, either young quarterback could seize the moment and establish themselves as the franchise cornerstone.

However, Gabriel indeed holds the inside track to become that player.

Browns Nation