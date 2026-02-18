Browns Make Big Contract Move With Joel Bitonio

The Cleveland Browns have made an important decision involving one of the most respected players in franchise history.

According to a report from Jason Lloyd, the Browns and veteran guard Joel Bitonio have agreed to push the void date on his contract back until the end of the league year in March. The move gives Bitonio roughly three more weeks to determine his future after the original deadline passed.

“The Browns and Joel Bitonio agreed to push the void date back on his contract until the end of the league year in March, according to a source. It gives Bitonio about three more weeks to decide on his future. The previous deadline was yesterday,” Lloyd wrote.

Bitonio has been the model of consistency since being drafted by Cleveland in 2014. Through coaching changes, quarterback turnover, and roster transitions, he has remained one of the most reliable players on the roster. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and team leader, Bitonio has anchored the offensive line during some of the most competitive seasons in recent Browns history.

By pushing back the void date, the Browns avoid triggering immediate cap implications while also allowing Bitonio time to decide whether he wants to continue playing.

This move keeps flexibility on both sides.

For Cleveland, this extension of the deadline signals that the team still views him as a priority. They are giving him the time he needs to make the right choice.

Now the focus shifts to Bitonio.

Whether he chooses to return for another season or decides it is time to step away, this contract adjustment ensures the decision will be made thoughtfully. And in a critical offseason for the Browns, when most of their offensive line is hitting free agency, clarity on their veteran guard’s future will be one of the most important developments to watch.

