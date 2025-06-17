Browns Make Interesting Staff Change In Front Office

The Cleveland Browns are making moves within their front office structure after losing a key executive.

Dan Saganey’s departure to the Tennessee Titans as their new VP of player personnel created an opening that needed immediate attention from Cleveland’s leadership.

The Browns have found their replacement from within the organization, promoting a familiar face who has spent nearly a decade climbing the ranks.

“Among some personnel staff changes for the #Browns: Adam Al-Khayyal has been promoted to director of player personnel following the #Titans’ hiring of Dan Saganey. Al-Khayyal, 36, has worked his way up the ladder in a decade in Cleveland and is a name to watch as a future GM,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Media wrote.

Al-Khayyal’s journey with the Browns began as an intern in 2015. His steady rise through the organization culminated in his most recent role as assistant director of pro personnel before this latest promotion.

The move positions him to oversee roster construction and strategic planning for Cleveland’s personnel department.

The promotion reflects the Browns’ preference for developing talent internally rather than seeking external candidates.

Al-Khayyal brings a unique background to the role, combining his economics degree from Princeton with his experience as a former collegiate wide receiver.

This blend of analytical training and on-field understanding provides valuable perspective for evaluating talent.

His responsibilities will include managing roster moves and contributing to long-term strategic planning as the Browns continue building their competitive foundation.

The organization views Al-Khayyal as someone with significant upside in football operations, making him a candidate to watch for future general manager opportunities across the league.

The Browns’ decision underscores their commitment to maintaining continuity within their front office.

