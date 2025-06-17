Browns QB Is Reportedly Learning The Playbook ‘Rapidly’

The Cleveland Browns have witnessed an impressive transition from one of their newest quarterbacks during the early stages of the offseason program.

Since being selected 94th overall in April’s draft, Dillon Gabriel has navigated rookie minicamp, OTAs, and a demanding three-day minicamp while simultaneously absorbing a complex NFL playbook.

The 24-year-old quarterback appears to be mastering Cleveland’s offensive system at an accelerated rate.

Former NFL safety Tyvis Powell shared insights from his sources during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“REPORT: Dillon Gabriel learning Browns offense RAPIDLY & Shedeur Sanders progressing slower. Tyvis Powell says a learning curve should not stop Shedeur from receiving first team practice reps,” the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show posted on X.

Powell provided additional context regarding the quarterback competition dynamics.

While acknowledging Sanders possesses clear arm talent and makes sound decisions on the field, Powell identified a specific challenge affecting the rookie’s progress.

The learning curve centers on NFL terminology and verbiage rather than conceptual understanding.

Powell drew from personal experience, explaining how college players often grasp offensive concepts but struggle translating them into professional football language.

Sanders demonstrates the ability to make proper reads and deliver accurate throws, including challenging deep routes, yet remains behind in playbook fluency.

Gabriel appears to have gained an advantage in this crucial area.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski places significant emphasis on mental processing within his offensive system, and Gabriel’s rapid comprehension of terminology may have positioned him favorably in the competition.

Despite acknowledging Sanders’ adjustment period, Powell maintains the rookie has displayed enough capability to warrant increased opportunities with the first-team offense.

The quarterback battle continues as both players work to establish themselves within Cleveland’s system.

