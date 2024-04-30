Browns Make It Official With Top Star On Defense

After months of rumors surrounding the fate of the strong defensive backfield in Cleveland, the Browns finally cemented the future of one of their cornerbacks for the next two years.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news, sharing on Twitter that the Browns had exercised their fifth-year option for cornerback Greg Newsome II, keeping him in a Browns uniform through 2025.

The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that later in the day, sharing the information in a social media post with pictures of Newsome that called the cornerback “our guy.”

Keep it going! We have picked up the fifth-year option for our guy @gnewsii! 📰 » https://t.co/1w7JjPTLcQ pic.twitter.com/Pe5lzf96Gg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2024

Newsome’s extension is worth $13.3 million guaranteed in 2025.

The cornerback is the last first-round draft pick the Browns have had in years, as Newsome was selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since his arrival in Cleveland, he has had 39 starts in the 41 games he’s played in over three years.

Newsome has recorded 128 tackles, 29 pass deflections, and two interceptions in his career with Cleveland.

Last season, Newsome was one part of a defense that led the league in fewest yards allowed and fewest passing yards allowed.

The historic defense was led by the backfield of Newsome, Denzel Ward, and Martin Emerson Jr.

This trio of cornerbacks provide lockdown press-man coverage at a high level, giving the Browns a boost over most opponents.

Newsome set his career highs in 2023, recording 49 total tackles and both of his career interceptions.

