Analyst Reveals Why Browns Should Sign Kyler Murray

Fewer NFL teams have struggled more than the Cleveland Browns to find a long-term starting quarterback. Browns fans are painfully aware of the pain that the front office has gone through to try to find their guy, whether it be through the draft, trade, or free agency. Viral photos and videos have been taken of fans with jerseys that have the names of all the starting QBs the team has had since 1999, as there doesn’t seem to be enough space on a 3XL jersey to fit them on.

Deshaun Watson is one of the most recent examples, as the Browns signed him to a massive contract with a record amount of guaranteed money, only for it not to work out as anyone expected. With all of this history in mind, the pressure is on for the Browns to get their guy and to get him quickly.

The offseason conversation has revolved around the quarterback position for Cleveland, as there are several avenues they could go down to make this work. One of the potential solutions is signing Kyler Murray, who was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals. Analyst Nick Wilson talked about this on a recent segment of 92.3’s The Fan, giving his rationale for why the veteran QB makes sense moving forward.

“You need to stabilize this thing. And you need to win with Todd Monken out of the gate and worry about finding that long-term QB in real time. We’ve seen where the Browns have operated in the shadows in the past…” Wilson said.

"You need to stabilize this thing. And you need to win with Todd Monken out of the gate and worry about finding that long-term QB in real time. We've seen where the Browns have operated in the shadows in the past…" 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on why the #Browns should… https://t.co/CQIgza6euI pic.twitter.com/80f1gg6LSo — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 11, 2026

As Wilson stated, stability is something the Browns are seeking, and it’s something they’ve been seeking for years. Murray’s time with the Cardinals might not have ended smoothly, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be a good NFL quarterback in the future.

Plenty of QBs have been resurrected in recent years, and Sam Darnold is the most recent example of that. He was effectively said to be a bust that was only going to be a backup for the rest of his career, but after a remarkable season with the Minnesota Vikings, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks and won a Super Bowl in under one year.

Todd Monken needs to win sooner rather than later if he wants to coach for more than a season or two, and a player like Murray could be the way to get him there.

NEXT:

Tytus Howard Has A Message For Browns Fans