Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves After Latest Loss

The Cleveland Browns continue to sink deeper into a season that has been anything but forgiving.

Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets only added to the mounting pressure, and the front office didn’t wait long to respond. On Tuesday, Cleveland announced a series of roster moves.

The team waived cornerback Tre Avery while signing defensive ends K.J. Henry and Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad.

The team also released DT Simeon Barrow Jr. from the practice squad.

We've waived CB Tre Avery, signed DE K.J. Henry and DE Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/haBXLJ5mgn pic.twitter.com/MRrFW3aQRV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2025

The additions suggest defensive end Alex Wright could be sidelined after suffering a quad injury in Week 10.

Avery’s departure leaves an open spot on the active roster heading into Sunday’s divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens. The cornerback appeared in six games this season, primarily on special teams, and recorded seven tackles in limited action.

Henry arrives with NFL experience spread across multiple organizations. The former fifth-round pick out of Clemson by Washington in 2023 has logged 14 games and three starts between the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys.

He’s collected 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks during that span and previously spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad earlier this year.

Mathis brings a similar journey. The Nebraska product was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the draft in 2023 and has appeared in 14 games across stints with the Rams, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both additions provide Cleveland with experienced depth at a position that may need reinforcements depending on Wright’s availability.

The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with their season teetering and questions mounting about how they’ll navigate the second half.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Give Young WR Bigger Role On Offense