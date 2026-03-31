Adam Schefter Believes Browns QB Decision Is Trending One Way

If recent reports are to be believed, the Cleveland Browns’ open competition for their starting quarterback job may be over before it even starts. With head coach Todd Monken recently giving an idea about how it will be conducted, it seems there is already a preferred candidate.

Though Monken would not name who that might be, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has consistently maintained that Deshaun Watson is likely to be named the starter over Shedeur Sanders. It would be a stunning development, considering Watson’s past and his absence from the field all of last season.

Schefter again said he believes the Browns’ QB situation is moving in one direction, and that is toward Watson getting the job.

“I think that’s been one of the least talked about biggest stories going into the season, the fact that Deshaun Watson could wind up being the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. I think that’s absolutely on the table. It feels like it’s moving towards that right now,” Schefter said.

“I think Deshaun Watson being the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns is absolutely on the table. It feels like it’s moving towards that right now,” – @AdamSchefter via @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/QbY1RaU2Sv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 31, 2026

Watson has not played in an NFL game since Oct. 20, 2024, when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered another injury during his recovery, which ultimately kept him sidelined for all of 2025, even though he was eligible to return to practice.

So, that means, if he were to be Cleveland’s Week 1 starter in 2026, it will have been almost two years since his last NFL action. It is also worth considering that he wasn’t playing very well back then, either, with a 63.4 percent completion percentage and five touchdown passes with three interceptions, as the Browns started that season 1-6 with him under center.

But, if he’s going to be on the roster thanks to his prohibitive contract, the Browns might as well see what they’re paying for by giving him a chance at the job. Despite a loyal contingent of devoted fans, Sanders did not show much in his seven starts as a rookie last season, and Watson’s background as a former Pro Bowl player who once led the NFL in passing yards with the Houston Texans is clearly more impressive than Sanders’ limited list of accomplishments.

Granted, this could all change multiple times before training camp opens, but fans may have to brace themselves for Watson taking the first snap in the first game this season.

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