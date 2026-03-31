Todd Monken Reportedly Had Interest In Signing Former Ravens All-Pro

When a new head coach arrives from a different NFL team, he usually brings along several of his former players to help him get his system in place. The familiarity with at least someone on the roster can make the transition a bit easier for everyone.

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken hasn’t followed that path this offseason, but it isn’t for a lack of trying. It was recently revealed that he tried to sign a key player from his time as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Monken had an interest in signing former Ravens All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, who instead followed former Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh to his new job with the New York Giants.

“Browns Todd Monken said he’d like to have a fullback. A source said they tried to sign former Ravens FB Patrick Ricard in free agency. ‘Pat’s a unicorn,’ Monken said,” Cabot posted on X.

#Browns Todd Monken said he'd like to have a fullback. A source said they tried to sign former #Ravens FB Patrick Ricard in free agency. "Pat's a unicorn," Monken said. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 31, 2026

Ricard received a two-year deal with New York that made him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL, so it is unknown if Cleveland had a legitimate chance to land him. However, based on his six Pro Bowl selections over nine seasons with the Ravens, he likely would have been a big help to the Browns and Monken if they could have acquired him.

An undrafted free agent who played collegiately at Maine, Ricard is one of the most unique players in the NFL, which is why Monken describes him as a unicorn. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he began his career as a two-way player, with time at defensive tackle before concentrating solely on fullback.

As the Browns went about rebuilding their offensive line this offseason with Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, Ricard could have been a key component to their blocking schemes. Instead, he is one of four former Ravens reuniting with Harbaugh on the Giants, joining safety Ar’Darius Washington, tight end Isaiah Likely, and punter Jordan Stout.

Interestingly, even though Monken stocked most of his offensive coaching staff with former Ravens assistants, including first-time coordinator Terry Switzer, only special teams player Tylan Wallace has joined them in Cleveland so far this offseason.

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