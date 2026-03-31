Insider Urges Browns To Consider Major Myles Garrett Move

The Cleveland Browns may have thought that they put any question about Myles Garrett’s future to rest last offseason, when a lengthy and sometimes contentious negotiation resulted in a lucrative contract extension that included a no-trade clause. However, that is not the case, as the record-setting defensive end is again the subject of rumors that he could be made available.

With the Browns arguably a few seasons away from playoff contention, at best, Garrett’s value to the franchise has become a subject of debate. A recent change to the wording of his contract has only increased that speculation.

With that in mind, insider Albert Breer recently made a strong case for the Browns to trade Garrett, saying the team should get what they can for him as he approaches the end of his prime.

“The Browns’ timeline doesn’t really match up with Garrett’s. On the flip side, the Browns have two first-round picks, giving them three picks in the top 40 in April, which gives them a real chance to build on last year’s rock-solid class, headed by DROY Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Dylan Sampson. If they can do that, they’ll have a nice, young core, with lean contracts, going into 2027, playing around whoever the quarterback is. So that would mean the target for all this to really take flight would be 2028. Garrett will start that season at 32 years old and finish it at 33. And that begs the question: Is it best for everyone if Garrett is traded, the Browns grab even more capital to pour into their young core, and really lean into the rebuild, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year can go chase a championship somewhere else? I know the Browns’ answer, at this point, would be no, understandably. But I think I’d lean toward saying yes,” Breer wrote.

Trading away someone who may be the best player in the NFL does not seem like good business, and the Browns may have no intention to do so. It is highly unlikely that any of the potential draft picks Cleveland would get in return would come anywhere close to Garrett’s production and consistency, even as he gets older. That’s not even considering what the fan reaction might be to such a move.

So, it then becomes a case of weighing quantity over quality, in which case the Browns could decide to move on from the two-time Defensive Player of the Year who just set the NFL record for sacks in a season. A younger group of multiple talented players could be hitting its peak right as the Browns are about to enter a new stadium in time for the 2029 season.

There’s also the chance that Garrett could again try to force the Browns’ hand by requesting a trade, as he did during his recent contract talks. The 30-year-old may realize his time in the NFL is going to start running out and look to join a legitimate contender for a realistic chance at a Super Bowl ring.

It would be unfortunate if one side were to wind up winning a championship without the other, but the reality may be that they need to part ways for either to accomplish that goal.

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