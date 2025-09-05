Browns Nation

Friday, September 5, 2025
Browns Rookie WR Could Have Surprise Role On Sunday

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason with a glaring need to upgrade the wide receiver position, and they failed to do so either during the draft or free agency, with the only notable move being the signing of veteran castoff Diontae Johnson, who failed to make the final 53-man roster.

However, the Browns made a late-offseason splash by signing undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond out of Texas, who went undrafted due to some off-the-field issues that he was eventually cleared of.

He is now ready to go for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zac Jackson of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show believes Bond will be involved right away because nobody else aside from Jerry Jeudy has the ability to stretch a defense like Bond does.

“I think on a normal team, it looks like a six-week redshirt for Isaiah Bond. I think on this Browns team, you’re gonna see him get the ball on Sunday,” Jackson said.

Jackson joked that if he were on a different team, this might be a ‘six-week redshirt” situation for him, but the Browns need him to contribute immediately because they don’t have the receiver depth to justify not using him.

He later added that we may only see him for ten plays or so, but acknowledged that he would be in the mix as this offense looks to put last year’s abysmal performance in the rearview mirror.

Cleveland needed to add explosive playmakers this offseason, and Bond showed the ability to rip the top off a defense at Texas, which is something nobody in this wide receiver room aside from Jeudy proved capable of doing last season.

It’s a lot to ask of an UDFA who signed late into training camp, but all signs are pointing to Bond being an immediate contributor in what should hopefully be a much-improved offense.

Browns Nation