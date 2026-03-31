Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Biggest Regret With Browns

Kevin Stefanski could look back at his time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and likely come up with a very long list of things he would have done differently. His up-and-down six-year tenure was filled with some highs but many more lows, which led to him getting fired as soon as last season ended.

On the plus side, he was named NFL Coach of the Year twice, after leading the Browns to playoff berths in his initial 2020 season and again in 2023. However, in the other four seasons, he managed just 23 wins combined.

Despite a fair share of off-field drama as well, Stefanski said his biggest regret is simply that the Browns never managed to win the Super Bowl while he was there.

“No regrets,” Stefanski said. “The only regret, like I said, we’re competitors, and any team you’re on you want to win and be the last team standing. And we didn’t accomplish that. That’s my regret and something all of us take with us. I certainly take that with me and my desire to do better.”

Stefanski was almost immediately given another chance to accomplish that goal when he was hired to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons less than two weeks after being let go by Cleveland. The fact that he got a second job so quickly speaks to the reputation he built with the Browns.

It wasn’t easy, as the organization made significant missteps along the way, most notably its trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which led to the departure of Baker Mayfield. Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft went on to have success elsewhere, while Watson has played in just 19 games since he arrived in 2022, with the cost of the trade and his substantial contract making roster building very difficult.

Stefanski may look back at the 2020 season as the one that got away. After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road for their first playoff victory since being reinstated into the NFL, the Browns then rallied in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs before losing 22-17 in the AFC Divisional Round. Kansas City went on to reach Super Bowl LV, which it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, new head coach Todd Monken will try to get the Browns further than Stefanski ever could and maybe leave without any regrets of his own.

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