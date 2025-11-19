Browns Make Roster Tweaks After Latest Injuries

The Cleveland Browns may no longer have a chance of reaching the playoffs this year, but that doesn’t mean they are completely giving up on this roster. They are still adamant about making the changes needed to give them a chance, even if it doesn’t happen this season.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they had signed cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and Sam Webb. This comes after the Browns have placed Dom Jones on IR and waived Kaden Davis.

We've signed CB D'Angelo Ross and CB Sam Webb 📰 » https://t.co/D5arlHYvE9 pic.twitter.com/h8ykCVFTPr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2025

Browns Add Depth Amid Injuries

Ross is in his seventh season in the NFL and has moved around the league, playing for practice squads with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans since going undrafted in 2019. He has gotten some time playing for the Texans, but was sent back down to the practice squad several times.

Ross has a total of 29 regular-season games, with three starts. He is set to wear No. 20 for the team.

As for Webb, he is in his fourth season and has been a member of multiple practice squads. Ironically, he has also played in 29 regular-season games with three starts. Webb is currently assigned to No. 27 with the Browns.

Obviously, these two players aren’t enough to right all the wrongs in Cleveland and bring the season back to life, but they could both chip in a little bit, although there is a chance they will be sent down to the practice squad. These may not be the major moves that fans were hoping to see from the Browns, but they address injury problems and could provide a little bit of help. Bigger, more substantial moves will wait until the offseason.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Starting QB Decision For Raiders Game