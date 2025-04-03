Browns Make Sad Announcement About Office Dog

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

The 2024 NFL season was one to forget, and the bad news just keeps coming.

The Browns just announced that Moose, their beloved office dog, has passed away.

Moose became a fan favorite not only in Northeast Ohio but all over the world because of his hilarious and wholesome appearances on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The team did not disclose any details, and they added that they already missed his adorable presence.

We're sad to announce that Moose, our beloved office dog and Hard Knocks star, has passed away. We already miss your presence around the building, buddy 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ob5UGGDgMl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 3, 2025

Non-dog owners might not understand that feeling, but this is a major loss for the workplace.

Unfortunately, the Browns won’t have much – if any – time to mourn him, as the NFL Draft is just around the corner.

The front office will have to work some heavy hours to improve this team after a very disappointing season.

They will have an additional source of motivation this time, and they now have someone to dedicate the upcoming season to.

The Browns will have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, with it, an opportunity to finally turn the franchise around for good with another star.

It won’t be easy, and with so many needs all over the roster, they will have a plethora of good players to choose from.

Hopefully, they will get some help from above, and Moose will give them a hand from puppy heaven to make sure they get the right guy this time around.

God knows they could use as much help as they can get.

