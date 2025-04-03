Jimmy Haslam Has Issued A Challenge To Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of money to keep Myles Garrett around.

Notably, with that kind of money, he’s expected to meet certain criteria, both on and off the field.

That’s why team owner Jimmy Haslam revealed that he wanted Garrett to not only be their best player but also one of their leaders:

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etc., to become a real leader of the team,” Haslam revealed Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting in a 25-minute interview with a small group of Browns beat writers including cleveland.com. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”

Garrett made the news this offseason but for all the wrong reasons.

The fans took his side when he requested a trade, but things took a bit of a turn once he started a media tour.

The Browns drew a line in the sand and made it loud and clear that they had no intention whatsoever of letting him go, and eventually, Garrett signed an extension.

Of course, the fans welcomed and celebrated the fact that Garrett didn’t go anywhere, but it was still a bit of a bad look.

Needless to say, everybody is more than willing to put that behind them and just focus on what he does best, which is wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage.

We’re talking about one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers in the game.

Garrett will always be a disruptive force, and someone opposing head coaches and offensive coordinators will have to plan against,

And while there was a strong case to be made for the Browns to trade him and kick the tires on a long-overdue rebuild, it’s always nice to have a player of his caliber.

