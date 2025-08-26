Browns Make Trade With Rams Ahead Of Roster Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are adding an insurance policy ahead of today’s roster deadline.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, they’re adding Los Angeles Rams’ OT KT Leveston.

In return, they’ll send them a 2028 seventh-round pick.

#Browns trade: Cleveland is trading with the #Rams for OT KT Leveston and giving up a 7th in 2028, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2025

The Rams took Leveston out of Kansas State with the No. 254 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, he failed to make a single appearance for them, as he dealt with an ankle injury that cost him his entire season.

He spent the year on the Rams’ IR, and while he was eligible to be activated at one point, the team chose to keep him on the shelf to use their final activation spot to activate John Johnson III.

Leveston made 13 starts at left tackle in college, so he might be there as an insurance policy for the injury-prone Dawand Jones.

He looked sharp against the pass and the run in the preseason, and the Browns may have liked what they saw from him.

Before entering the league, scouts praised Leveston’s natural ability to shut down the interior, but he also has great hands in pass-protection.

On the downside, he’s not that mobile and may not have the ideal measurements for a left tackle, and some believe he would be better suited to play at guard, which is an adjustment that may take some time since he didn’t play that position in college.

Whatever the case, the Browns needed to add more depth to their offensive line, and doing so with a cheap rookie with some intriguing upside was a good move.

