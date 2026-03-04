Former Super Bowl Champion Is A ‘Huge Fan’ Of Myles Garrett

Although the Cleveland Browns had a season they’d mostly like to forget, Myles Garrett did not. The 30-year-old defensive end was remarkable from start to finish, claiming history with the most sacks in a single season and earning yet another Defensive Player of the Year award.

There wasn’t much weakness in his game during the 2025 season, and everyone took notice, from Garrett’s opponents to former players who have claimed Super Bowl glory.

Speaking to Rich Eisen, Von Miller talked about Garrett and touched upon just how much he admires him, claiming that he did an “incredible job” last season.

“When you lead the league in sacks, especially a player of that caliber, and you break the single-season sack record, you’ll be unanimous. He’s done an incredible job. I’m a huge fan of Myles [Garrett]. He gets to the quarterback so quickly. He’s bendy, fast, and long. He’s the same size as these offensive linemen. He presents all types of problems to the other team,” Miller said.

Miller’s praise is appropriate, but he should be prepared to give even more next year because there is a chance that Garrett continues to play just like he did.

Garrett is now a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and his 23 sacks are part of NFL history, but he has promised that he isn’t slowing down and wants to be even more productive next season. He has his sights set on 25 sacks and beyond.

If he is able to break his very own single-season sack record, people will be talking about Garrett as one of the best defensive players of all time. And it’s not that difficult to see a pathway to achieving his goal. As Miller noted, Garrett comes onto the field with both physical and mental abilities that put him above the competition.

Garrett isn’t just strong; he’s also fast, smart, and a good physical matchup for many of his opponents. He has the ability to find his way past just about any offensive line. There is a lot changing for the Browns right now, but Garrett is one of the few sure things they have.

No matter who is coaching and who else is on the field, next season’s plan will have a strong emphasis on Garrett as he possibly makes history again.

