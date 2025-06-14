Browns May Have Found A Hidden Gem At Key Position

The Cleveland Browns offense will be a unit to monitor throughout training camp as they’ve got a few important questions to answer before the 2025 NFL season begins.

The Browns have a starting quarterback in Joe Flacco, though all eyes will be on the training camp battle between Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Meanwhile in the passing game, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku appear primed to reprise their roles as the primary pass-catching options.

Diontae Johnson and Cedric Tillman should be the Nos. 2 and 3 wideouts behind Jeudy, though training camp could produce a surprising contributor or two.

For example, undrafted wide receiver Luke Floriea has been practicing with the Browns during voluntary workouts and OTAs and seems to be making an impression on people like Lance Reisland.

“Luke Floriea has had a great summer to this point. Practices with a purpose. #Browns,” Reisland posted.

Luke Floriea has had a great summer to this point. Practices with a purpose. #Browns pic.twitter.com/8DLDI2Dekt — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 13, 2025

In the video, Shedeur Sanders takes the snap and hits Floriea on a quick route that he catches and turns upfield with.

Later in the video, Floriea is seen running more routes and participating in drills, showing off his short-area quickness and hands.

While undersized and not the most athletic player on the field, Floriea seems to understand the concepts in the offense well enough to make plays in live reps.

It’ll be hard for Floriea to make the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but it looks like he’s doing well so far and it’ll be fun to track his progress this summer.

