Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

Dawand Jones surprised a lot of folks when he stepped in to fill the shoes of right tackle Jack Conklin last season.

After an unimpressive start in offseason meetings, the Cleveland Browns rookie devoted himself to conditioning, but it was the seemingly effortless way he handled pass rushers that had fans and analysts raving about him.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, when Jones got between a defender and his quarterback, few opposing pass rushers got any closer.

Recently, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal caught up with Jones at the Cleveland Auto Show.

In between signing autographs with Browns teammate David Njoku, the rookie spoke about his recovery from a knee injury (via Nate Ulrich on Twitter).

#Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones shares comeback update after #Cavs’ Max Strus had him jumping for joy. ⁦@dawandj79⁩ also reflects on O-line coach Bill Callahan joining #Titans, his goals and more https://t.co/4URMC9zBnB — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 1, 2024

Jones had surgery to fix his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus cartilage in mid-December.

Cleveland’s 2023 fourth-round pick called himself “day-to-day” and says he’s getting close to where he is supposed to be.

While he is still not 100 percent, the player expects to participate in this year’s offseason workouts.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously stated he expects Jones, Conklin, and Jed Wills to be ready for the 2024 regular season.

Cleveland’s youngest offensive lineman exhibited signs of a good recovery at another recent public appearance.

Jones, who is a big NBA fan, witnessed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dramatic victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Tuesday.

When Max Strus hit a long buzzer-beater to give the Cavs the win, Jones was caught on camera leaping for joy.

Jones also told Ulrich he is happy for former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan and looks forward to improving his craft under new Cleveland offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.