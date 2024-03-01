Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

By

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Dawand Jones surprised a lot of folks when he stepped in to fill the shoes of right tackle Jack Conklin last season.

After an unimpressive start in offseason meetings, the Cleveland Browns rookie devoted himself to conditioning, but it was the seemingly effortless way he handled pass rushers that had fans and analysts raving about him.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, when Jones got between a defender and his quarterback, few opposing pass rushers got any closer.

Recently, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal caught up with Jones at the Cleveland Auto Show.

In between signing autographs with Browns teammate David Njoku, the rookie spoke about his recovery from a knee injury (via Nate Ulrich on Twitter).

 

Jones had surgery to fix his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus cartilage in mid-December.

Cleveland’s 2023 fourth-round pick called himself “day-to-day” and says he’s getting close to where he is supposed to be.

While he is still not 100 percent, the player expects to participate in this year’s offseason workouts.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously stated he expects Jones, Conklin, and Jed Wills to be ready for the 2024 regular season.

Cleveland’s youngest offensive lineman exhibited signs of a good recovery at another recent public appearance.

Jones, who is a big NBA fan, witnessed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dramatic victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Tuesday.

When Max Strus hit a long buzzer-beater to give the Cavs the win, Jones was caught on camera leaping for joy.

Jones also told Ulrich he is happy for former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan and looks forward to improving his craft under new Cleveland offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Explains What Browns Should Do After Signing New OC

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Explains Why Browns Don't Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Analyst Questions Potential Nick Chubb Replacement As RB1

23 hours ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Tony Grossi Predicts What Browns Will Do With Top 2024 Draft Pick

24 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James Sends Strong Message About Myles Garrett

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley

Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

3 days ago

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

No more pages to load