Monday, April 22, 2024
Browns Met With Intriguing LB Prospect

By
The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

With only six picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, Cleveland is scouring every position for value with their limited draft selections.

Most mock drafts allude to the Browns looking for more offensive help, either from playmakers at the skill positions or offensive linemen to boost that unit.

A report from an NFL Draft analyst suggests that Cleveland scouts have their eye on an intriguing linebacker prospect.

Draft analyst Justin Melo posted on Twitter Monday that Appalachian State linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. met with multiple teams leading up to the draft, a list that included the Browns.

Parker played two seasons with Appalachian State after transferring from Arkansas.

As a senior, Parker recorded 114 tackles last season with two pass deflections and two sacks.

The intrigue surrounding Parker is his Pro Day showing as the 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete produced a 10-foot-4 broad jump and 38.5-inch vertical.

The Browns are returning the core of their defensive players from the 2023 season, a historic season for the unit.

Cleveland finished atop the NFL in total yards allowed last season as well as passing yards allowed.

To date, the Browns’ highest-profile linebacker signing was veteran Jordan Hicks.

Hicks has played for three teams over the past eight years, and last season recorded 107 tackles in 13 games for the Vikings, his fifth-straight season with triple-figure tackle totals.

The 31-year-old athlete has played 122 career games, notching 873 tackles and 14.5 sacks over eight seasons.

Cleveland signed Hicks to a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes Wild Stat About Browns' Offense In 2023
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

