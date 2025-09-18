Browns Might Have Big Concern With Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line hasn’t been impressive so far this season.

It hasn’t been as bad as it was last season, but it’s certainly not as good as it was in prior years.

That’s why there was some concern when Dawand Jones sat out some plays in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the young left tackle said that it was just a part of a plan to keep him fresh, insider Tony Rizzo isn’t buying it.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo believes Jones was benched because of poor performance.

“It’s a mess. The Browns can’t come out and say this: Dawand isn’t playing very well. You have an issue at left tackle. You’ve had one since 73 (Joe Thomas) retired, and the offense s**** right now. This is one thing that’s bothering me. … What other team gives their left tackle a blow because, quote, it’s hot?” Rizzo said.

"It's a mess," – @TheRealTRizzo thinks the Browns benched Dawand Jones in week 2 because of his performance… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/5uhDR9YuRi — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 18, 2025

Jones rotated in and out of the game and played 86.3 percent of the offensive snaps.

It was hot and humid in Baltimore, and Jones is 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds.

Granted, a professional athlete should be able to get through a full game if he’s healthy, but this may not have had anything to do with Jones’ performance.

If anything, he has looked like he can keep whoever is at quarterback out of harm’s way.

The issue with him has never been related to talent or technique.

He’s been injured and hasn’t been able to finish either of his two seasons in the league.

But other than that, he’s done fine.

This season will be crucial for him to prove he can stay healthy, and hopefully, he won’t leave the field often in the future.

NEXT:

Brian Baldinger Warns Browns About Potential QB Change