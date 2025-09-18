Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Browns Might Have Big Concern With Dawand Jones

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line hasn’t been impressive so far this season.

It hasn’t been as bad as it was last season, but it’s certainly not as good as it was in prior years.

That’s why there was some concern when Dawand Jones sat out some plays in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the young left tackle said that it was just a part of a plan to keep him fresh, insider Tony Rizzo isn’t buying it.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo believes Jones was benched because of poor performance.

Jones rotated in and out of the game and played 86.3 percent of the offensive snaps.

It was hot and humid in Baltimore, and Jones is 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds.

Granted, a professional athlete should be able to get through a full game if he’s healthy, but this may not have had anything to do with Jones’ performance.

If anything, he has looked like he can keep whoever is at quarterback out of harm’s way.

The issue with him has never been related to talent or technique.

He’s been injured and hasn’t been able to finish either of his two seasons in the league.

But other than that, he’s done fine.

This season will be crucial for him to prove he can stay healthy, and hopefully, he won’t leave the field often in the future.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

