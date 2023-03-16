Browns Nation

Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB

Brandon Bolden #25 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been steadily working during the legal tampering period and the first official day of free agency.

Thus far, their two biggest signings have been Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill, and both should be instantly valuable.

After finishing the 2022 campaign with a record of 7-10, the Browns are on the hunt to improve their roster, especially with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

It appears that the team is in search of a new linebacker, per NFL analyst Aaron Wilson.

The Browns had joined the Houston Texans and New England Patriots by talking with Mack Wilson.

Wilson is a four-year NFL veteran who began his career with the Browns in 2019.

He had a fantastic rookie season, racking up 82 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

In the next three seasons, Wilson was relegated to a backup role, starting just 17 games in total.

Will the Browns give him another chance?

Unfortunately, Wilson reported that the linebacker is heading back to New England.

Wilson spent the 2022 season with the Patriots, but only started in three games, playing in all 17.

Last year, he had 36 total tackles, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.

During the 2022 season, the Browns’ defense allowed 22.1 points per game, which was near the middle of the pack around the league.

Now, the team must look elsewhere as they build a complete defense for 2023.

Will the Browns be able to make a run for the AFC North title in 2023?

