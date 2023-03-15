The Browns Have Signed A New Safety

The Cleveland Browns made a few changes to their roster so far this week.

They lost quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who filled in admirably while Deshaun Watson was serving his 11-game suspension, to the Washington Commanders.

They also signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who spent the last two years with the Minnesota Vikings, as well as edge rusher Obo Okoronkwo.

On Wednesday, the Browns also brought in safety Juan Thornhill, who agreed to a three-year contract.

#Browns have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract with #Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, league source tells clevelanddotcom — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 15, 2023

Thornhill, 27, played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he started 52 of his 65 games.

There, he earned a Super Bowl ring this past season (he missed the team’s previous Super Bowl championship run in the winter of 2020 with a torn ACL).

Thornhill hasn’t made a Pro Bowl squad yet, but he may be starting to emerge.

This past season, he had nine passes defended, four tackles for loss and 71 total tackles (43 solo), and in the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, he totaled five tackles, one of them for a loss of yardage, plus one pass defended.

Before he was a second-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2019, Thornhill, a native of Altavista, Va., played four years of college ball at the University of Virginia.

Cleveland needs some help at the cornerback position opposite Denzel Ward, who has become a fixture and has two Pro Bowl selections to his name in his five NFL seasons.

Indeed, defense is where the team badly needs to improve in order to return to the playoffs and be competitive there.