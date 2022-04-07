Cleveland Browns Mock Draft (2022 Updated)

With their disappointing 8-9, 2021 season behind them, the Cleveland Browns have been busy preparing for 2022.

During free agency, the team addressed some positions of need along the offensive and defensive lines as well as quarterback and receiver.

The addition of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett means that Baker Mayfield will be looking for a new home.

Former Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper helps fill a spot in Cleveland’s sparse receiver room, but the team will need to add at least one more starting-caliber pass catcher.

As of early April, Jadeveon Clowney has not announced where he is playing next.

Many hope that he returns to Cleveland where he played well in ‘21 opposite Myles Garrett.

Now that the Browns don’t have a first-round pick due to their trade for Watson, fans will have to wait until Day 2 to see who the team will add for 2022.

After their recent acquisitions, Cleveland’s positions of need are interior defensive line, receiver, EDGE, safety, linebacker, offensive tackle, tight end, and cornerback.

Without further ado, here’s a look at an updated mock draft using The Draft Network’s Mock Draft machine.

Round 2, Pick 44, Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

Winfrey is a 6’4”, 292-pound behemoth from Oklahoma.

● NG Spotlight ● Perrion Winfrey – Oklahoma • Winfrey is excellent vs the run. In 2020 he had 17 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Sack and 3 Pass Breakups. pic.twitter.com/J80CQBDeJR — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 17, 2021

He was a three-star recruit coming out of Lake Park High School in Illinois.

Winfrey then spent two years at Iowa Western Community College where he eventually became the top Juco prospect in the country.

The Sooners snapped him up and Winfrey had 17 total tackles, a half-sack, and three passes broken up in 2020.

Additionally, Winfrey blocked a field goal attempt by Texas in the third overtime of their game that season to lead the Sooners to victory.

His play that year brought Winfrey second-team All-Big 12 honors.

In 2021, Winfrey had 23 total stops with 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 12 starts.

He was again named second-team all-conference after the year.

Scouts love that he is constantly in motion, has good power at the snap, great hands to sweep away blockers, and that over 40% of his tackles went for a loss.

Winfrey’s negatives are a tight lower body, lack of lateral quickness, and need to develop pass-rush counter moves.

In Cleveland, Winfrey would provide a solid rotational piece and potential starter.

Round 3, Pick 78, John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Metchie is a 5’11”, 187-pound receiver hailing from the Crimson Tide.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school who spent an additional year at a prep school.

After a four-catch season in 2019, Metchie filled in for an injured Jaylen Waddle and caught 55 passes for 916 yards (16.7 yards per catch average) and six touchdowns in 2020.

Alabama would win the national title that year.

In 2021, Metchie started every game and caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards, and eight touchdowns.

He received second-team All-SEC honors after the year.

However, Metchie missed the Crimson Tide’s appearance in the college football playoff after suffering a torn ACL.

Scouts give Metchie plusses for professional route tree knowledge, ability to defeat press coverage, ability to track the football, and improvement in contested catches.

Scouts are eager to see how Metchie performs after his recovery from the ACL injury.

Alabama WR John Metchie III says that he expects to be cleared from ACL surgery in June, making training camp and a full rookie season a possibility. pic.twitter.com/fT89P2KmVf — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 2, 2022

They also mention his need to work on catching the ball away from his body, avoiding “tells” before breaking into a route and getting quicker releases into routes.

Metchie is viewed as an NFL slot receiver who could thrive alongside Amari Cooper.

Round 3, Pick 99, Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas, a college teammate of Winfrey, is a 6’5”, 266 pound, versatile defensive lineman from Oklahoma.

● DL Spotlight ● Isaiah Thomas – Oklahoma • Thomas is an extraordinary pass rusher. In his career he has 42 Tackles, 14 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, 3 Pass Breakups, 2 Fumble Recoveries and 1 Forced Fumble. pic.twitter.com/gsfB9JHob9 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 17, 2021

He is a former four-star recruit and U.S. Army All-American from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

During four years of action with the Sooners, Thomas saw time at the edge and interior of the defensive line.

However, his biggest playing strength comes at the edge.

After limited playing time in 2018 and 2019, Thomas had 31 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended in 2020.

He was named second-team All-Big 12 after the season.

In 2021, he added 38 total tackles, eight more sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended.

He was again named second-team all-conference.

Scouts love Thomas’ versatility, quick first step, and ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas (6'5 262) is one of those 'no-nonsense' DEs that we love… Prototypical H/W, 3-down player, alignment versatility (3-tech in subpackages), heavy handed/stout at POA, violent handed pass rusher, etc Loves to swat/chop to soften edge for himself! pic.twitter.com/W73bbvff0p — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 21, 2021

He can also make plays laterally and has a good turn and lean to elude blocking tackles.

His weaknesses are standing too upright at times, which eliminates leverage, lack of power due to lack of weight against bigger tackles, and struggles with change of direction.

Depending on if Clowney re-signs with the Browns or not, Thomas will provide good depth to the edge position with the potential to start.

Round 4, Pick 118, Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

Luketa is a 6’3”, 247-pound linebacker from Penn State.

● LB Spotlight ● Jesse Luketa – Penn State • Luketa is a physical hard hitting Linebacker who's 6'3 255. In his career he has 90 Tackles, 3 Tackles for Loss, 6 Pass Breakups and 1 Fumble Recovery. pic.twitter.com/5ChWvyyyqX — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 24, 2021

The Ottawa, Canada native attended high school in Pennsylvania and was a four-star recruit and Class 3-A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Luketa then signed with the Nittany Lions and played four years for the program.

After limited action in 2018, Luketa had 24 total tackles and four passes defended in 2019.

In 2020, he started eight games as a team captain and contributed 59 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and two passes broken up.

Last season, Luketa collected 61 total tackles, a half-sack, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Luketa was named a conference honorable mention while splitting time in ‘21 at linebacker and defensive end.

Coaches love Luketa’s team-first attitude and willingness to help his team achieve success.

He is not afraid of challenges and sticks his nose into tough competition.

Jesse Luketa notches another sack in the Senior Bowl. Big game for the former Nittany Lion. pic.twitter.com/R9gKDJemZp — Nate Bauer (@NateBauerBWI) February 5, 2022

Luketa has a strong base to work through blockers, good foot quickness, and quick recovery.

Scouts note that he will need to clean up his pursuit speed, work on using his hands more to shed blocks and be consistent with misdirection plays.

He is projected as a SAM linebacker in the pros with the ability to contribute on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 202, Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech

Thomas is a 6’3”, 217-pound thumper from Georgia Tech.

He played for the Yellow Jackets for four years and developed into one of the best safeties in college football.

After a 15 tackle and one interception season in 2018, Thomas received more playing time in 2019 and thrived.

That season, he had 60 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and three passes broken up.

In 2020, Thomas made 59 total tackles, with two forced fumbles, a pick, and two passes defended.

This past season, he collected 81 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Scouts love Thomas’ size and length as a safety.

Week 10 Performance DB Juanyeh Thomas – GT • 9 Tackles

• 2 Tackles for Loss

• 1 Sack

• 1 Forced Fumble pic.twitter.com/Enj3eLsp8d — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 8, 2021

He possesses good bend in pursuit, willingness to defend against the run, and the ability to defend and mix it up against tight ends.

Scouts note that Thomas will have to work on his foot quickness, be more aggressive against blockers, and fix busted coverage assignments.

Thomas can contribute to the Browns as a depth piece as well as a special teams weapon, which he displayed a knack for in college.

Round 7, Pick 223, Ryan Van Demark, OT, UConn

Van Demark is a 6’6”, 302-pound tackle from UConn.

He started four years for the Huskies including the last three at left tackle.

Van Demark handled himself well against strong competition.

He can hold his own in pass protection as well as get a solid initial thrust when run blocking.

Van Demark has above average arm span to engage blockers and offers solid footwork.

Thank you UConn Nation for an amazing 4.5 years. More to come… pic.twitter.com/l97LXVNoT8 — Ryan Van Demark (@Ryan_Van_Demark) January 10, 2022

He was a team captain and unquestioned leader for UConn.

Scouts note he will have to work on his pad height when engaging blockers.

He will also need to work on flexibility and pass protection techniques.

For Cleveland, Van Demark can help add necessary depth to the tackle position, which the Browns struggled with last season.

Round 7, Pick 246, Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State

Gindorff was a four-year starter and two-time team captain in high school.

At NDSU, he received some playing time in 2018 and then started eight games in 2019.

That season the 6’6”, 266-pound Gindorff had 10 receptions for 170 yards and six touchdowns.

He also picked up the MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award after the year.

In 2020, Gindorff ended the year with 11 receptions for 85 yards and three scores.

He picked up second-team All-MVFC honors.

This past year, Gindorff hauled in a career-best 17 catches for 193 yards (also a career-best) and two touchdowns.

Gindorff provides good experience as a pass protector and run blocker.

His limitations primarily come from playing against FCS competition.

Gindorff would provide depth for the Browns behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.