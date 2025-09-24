Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Browns Move Up In Latest Power Rankings

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t getting enough credit.

They have one of the strongest defenses in the game, yet some experts still aren’t sold on them.

Even their toughest critics couldn’t ignore the Browns’ stunning upset over the Green Bay Packers.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report bumped them up from No. 28 to No. 26 in their weekly power rankings:

“The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to win many games this year, but their defense can help them get a few victories and force some of the league’s top teams to earn every point in competitive battles. After giving up 41 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, Cleveland’s defense held the Green Bay Packers to 10 points last Sunday. As was the case in Week 3, the Browns are capable of upsetting any team if their defense keeps them within a couple of scores,” Moton wrote.

The Browns were one missed field goal away from being 2-1.

Granted, they didn’t look good in Week 2, but the game was much closer than the final score indicates.

This defense is special; it’s potentially historical.

The offensive struggles are obvious and ongoing, but it’s hard to believe this team is truly 17 or 18 spots behind others with the same record.

If Kevin Stefanski’s team can straighten out the offense, they’ll silence the critics and finally earn the credit they deserve.

Ernesto Cova
