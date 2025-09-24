Rising Star Is Emerging On Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie.
Carson Schwesinger looks like a veteran among first-year players.
He’s made an immediate impact on Jim Schwartz’s defense, and he looks like a building block for that defense for years to come.
That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see him climbing the ladder in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.
Schwesinger now has the fourth-highest odds to win the award (+1000).
Notably, he opened the year at +3500.
Schwesinger wasn’t among the first defensive players taken in his class.
He wasn’t even a first-round pick.
However, he’s already outplayed some of his colleagues, including first-round pick and fellow Browns rookie Mason Graham, who has also been outstanding so far.
Schwesinger was everywhere in the win over the Green Bay Packers.
He logged 9 tackles, one tackle for loss, and even sacked Jordan Love.
The Browns needed someone to fill the void left by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who sustained a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury.
And while it’s still way too early to tell, it looks like they’ve found much more than that.
The Browns' defense has been Super Bowl-level good through the first three weeks of the season, and a lot of that has to do with their rookie linebacker.