Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Rising Star Is Emerging On Browns’ Defense

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie.

Carson Schwesinger looks like a veteran among first-year players.

He’s made an immediate impact on Jim Schwartz’s defense, and he looks like a building block for that defense for years to come.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see him climbing the ladder in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

Schwesinger now has the fourth-highest odds to win the award (+1000).

Notably, he opened the year at +3500.

Schwesinger wasn’t among the first defensive players taken in his class.

He wasn’t even a first-round pick.

However, he’s already outplayed some of his colleagues, including first-round pick and fellow Browns rookie Mason Graham, who has also been outstanding so far.

Schwesinger was everywhere in the win over the Green Bay Packers.

He logged 9 tackles, one tackle for loss, and even sacked Jordan Love.

The Browns needed someone to fill the void left by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who sustained a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury.

And while it’s still way too early to tell, it looks like they’ve found much more than that.

The Browns’ defense has been Super Bowl-level good through the first three weeks of the season, and a lot of that has to do with their rookie linebacker.

Browns Nation