Browns Named Among 4 Teams Showing Interest In Matthew Stafford

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have a long history of disastrous quarterback play.

That history added another unfortunate chapter this past season when Deshaun Watson failed to deliver on his massive cap hit and then tore his Achilles midway through the year to cede starting duties to Jameis Winston, Bailey Zappe, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, none of whom fared much better.

In an effort to provide a legitimate short-term solution to this long-term problem, the Browns are reportedly looking into bringing in one of the league’s best veteran QBs.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Browns are one of four teams who have “shown interest” in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, along with the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least four teams have "shown interest" in trading for Matthew Stafford, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/g6sLNzebPk — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 24, 2025

Stafford has a lot of mileage on his body at 37 years old, but the former Super Bowl champion showed this past season he can still sling it by leading the Rams to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

The Rams recently gave Stafford and his agent permission to explore other opportunities, and while the two parties are reportedly looking to come to terms on a contract extension, the team has left open the possibility of trading him if they aren’t able to agree on numbers.

As for the Browns, given Watson’s $72.9 million cap hit in 2025, there’s only so much they can do at the QB position without further hamstringing the entire roster.

If Stafford is obtainable for a reasonable dollar amount, it’s obviously something the Browns need to explore if they continue to avoid rebuilding.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Release of Longtime Veteran On Monday