Browns Named Among Betting Favorites To Land Veteran QB

NFL fans around the league, regardless of who they root for, are well aware of the Cleveland Browns’ struggles to find a consistent quarterback.

Baker Mayfield was expected to be the face of the team when they took him with the No. 1 overall pick, but he didn’t pan out well for them.

The Browns have tried their hand at other draft picks and free agents over the years, hoping to solve their woes at one of the most important positions in the game.

With their frustrations in mind, the Browns might be willing to try anything in 2025, if for nothing else than to find some consistency.

As uStadium highlighted on X, the Browns are tied for the fifth-best odds of landing Aaron Rodgers, a player who has had some ups and downs in recent seasons.

Rodgers was supposed to be a savior for the New York Jets, but once again, they failed to elevate a premier quarterback.

He’s now on the prowl and supposedly is looking for a new team in 2025 since the Jets have publicly indicated that they aren’t interested in retaining him.

The Browns are also in a prime position to draft a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and adding a player like Rodgers could serve as a mentor for that player for at least a season or two.

It’s unclear how long Rodgers has left in the league, but for a team like the Browns, they’ll take all the help they can get.

