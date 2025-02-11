Browns Insider Predicts Outcome Of Myles Garrett Situation

The Cleveland Browns have some options right now.

They can choose to force Myles Garrett to stay, regardless of his trade request.

That could lead to a holdout, which could lead to more distractions and possible locker room issues.

They could also opt to trade him for assets, which would likely fetch a valuable return and jumpstart a rebuild for the future.

That seems like the best way in regards to everything on the table, even if they have to take a big dead cap hit.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi shared his prediction about this situation.

When asked whether he thought that Garrett would be on the team by the start of the 2025 NFL season, Grossi wasn’t very optimistic.

“I don’t think so,” Grossi said when asked if Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown in week 1 of the 2025 season.

I dont think so. https://t.co/KYTr5sFlEW — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 9, 2025

Given his ties to the organization and how long he’s been covering the team, putting our money against anything he says is hard.

The Browns are reportedly shutting down all attempts and inquiries about Garrett’s availability, but they might have no choice at some point.

Garrett has made it loud and clear that he’s not requesting a trade because of money.

If that were the case, the Browns would likely sign him to a record-breaking extension.

Garrett wants to play for a Super Bowl ring, and unless Andrew Berry pulls off some huge moves this offseason, he won’t feel like he can do that in Cleveland.

