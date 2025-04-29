Browns Named Among ‘Winners’ Of 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns took seven players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course, as we’ve seen in the past, that doesn’t mean that all seven will be starters or even make a meaningful impact on the team.

However, it’s clear that most of the players they took addressed some very big needs for the team.

Notably, that’s why Zak Keefer of The Athletic believes that GM Andrew Berry and the Browns were one of the biggest winners of the event:

“General manager Andrew Berry added some punch to his roster this weekend: Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. were the Browns’ first four picks. All look like future starters. Land a top-tier quarterback in 2026 and the Browns could suddenly have a formidable nucleus,” Keefer wrote.

Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft was fairly questionable, to say the least, so there were reasons to be skeptical heading into last Thursday.

Not getting Travis Hunter was a big blow, and taking a defensive tackle at No. 5 might not necessarily scream positional value, but the Browns got an absolute haul for their first-round pick, and Mason Graham has the makings of a defensive stud.

Needless to say, there’s also a big elephant in the room now because of their logjam at quarterback and the fact that they took Dillon Gabriel at No. 94.

But other than that, it was a mostly solid draft for Berry and the front office.

Whether Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will win the starting quarterback position remains to be seen.

More importantly, with two first-round picks in a stacked 2026 quarterback class, the Browns will have to keep all their options open and consider taking another quarterback, even if any of the ones they took this year look good early on in their careers.

