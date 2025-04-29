Stephen A. Smith Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ NFL Draft took an unexpected turn when Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a first-round talent, fell to the fifth round.

Despite his pedigree and potential, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Sanders faces serious competition before earning the starting role in Cleveland.

Sanders, selected 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns, joins a crowded quarterback room that already features a veteran presence and fresh draft capital.

While many expected the Colorado product to make an immediate impact, Smith sees a different scenario unfolding.

On Tuesday’s episode of First Take, Smith outlined why Sanders might need patience before taking the field as QB1 in Cleveland.

“I think they look at Shedeur as a long-term solution. I’m not saying he’s going to sit out the year or anything like that. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s the starter at some point this upcoming season but I don’t think he’s a guy that’s going to be judged by just his play. I think they’re going to want to see whether or not that ego that people were talking about is something that they’re going to have to concern themselves with. And unfortunately, I think they’re going to test him and that’s why I think he’s going to be prevented from starting Week 1. Not because he won’t deserve it, I just think they’re going to test him,” Stephen A Smith said.

.@stephenasmith says Shedeur Sanders won't start Week 1 for the Browns because they're going to "test him." 👀 "I don't think [Shedeur's] a guy that's going to be judged by just his play." 😳 pic.twitter.com/ItAGKQM0hJ — First Take (@FirstTake) April 29, 2025

The Browns’ quarterback depth chart presents legitimate obstacles for Sanders.

Third-round selection Dillon Gabriel reportedly emerged as Cleveland’s preferred target during the draft process, with his Big Ten success and well-rounded profile earning organizational favor.

Joe Flacco remains a popular figure in Cleveland after his impressive relief performances a few seasons ago.

His veteran leadership and recent success give the Browns a reliable option with locker room credibility.

Kenny Pickett adds another layer of competition, bringing his experience as a former Pittsburgh Steeler with a Super Bowl ring earned as a backup.

His solid 13-4 record over his last 17 starts gives Cleveland yet another established option to consider.

With such quarterback diversity already in place, Sanders may need to demonstrate more than just on-field talent to claim the starting position early in his rookie campaign.

NEXT:

Dianna Russini Reveals What She Heard About Shedeur Sanders' Slide In Draft