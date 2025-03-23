Browns Named As A Landing Spot For Interesting QB

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to nearly every potential quarterback this offseason, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, and more.

With nearly all the free agents off the board, it’s looking like the Browns will have to look toward the trade market or the draft if they want to find a new franchise quarterback at this point.

Another interesting name has popped up and is being linked to the Browns as a potential landing spot.

Cleveland already traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, but Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the Browns could still explore a trade for Joe Milton of the New England Patriots.

“Given his lack of experience, Milton shouldn’t be looked at as a bonafide starter for any of these potential trade partners, but is a worthwhile lottery ticket. That’s especially true for a team like the Browns. It’s also worth noting Milton’s college roots, playing at the University of Tennessee for three seasons. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam not only went to Tennessee but is still involved with the university so he should be quite familiar with Milton,” Sullivan wrote.

Milton’s name has resurfaced in trade rumors over the last week as the free-agent market has run dry, and it’s no surprise given the fact that he has all the talent in the world and no path to playing time with 2024 No. 3 pick Drake Maye on the roster.

He started in Week 18 last season and was impressive by going 22-for-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown while also adding 16 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

His ability has been tantalizing since his days at Tennessee and the Pats saw enough to take him in the sixth round of last year’s draft, and now they could be looking to flip him for a slightly higher pick.

It still seems like a safe bet that the Browns will use at least one of their ten draft picks on a QB, but if they want to explore another avenue to find a young quarterback, Milton would be a fun option.

