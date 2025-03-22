Browns Nation

Sunday, March 23, 2025
Browns Named As ‘Ideal Fit’ For QB Prospect

Matthew Peralta
By
Matthew Peralta
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an important decision to make in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They own the No. 2 overall pick and can go in several different directions.

The easiest choice would be to draft edge rusher Abdul Carter to give them arguably the best duo in the league with Myles Garrett.

The Browns also could make a splash by drafting Travis Hunter, who is renowned as a receiver and defensive back.

However, the obvious choice would be a quarterback, as they are in a position to take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently said Sanders is the ideal fit for a team like the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Kevin Stefanski’s success with classic dropback passers like Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston bodes well for Sanders’ polished game as a pocket passer. The team’s reliance on various play-action concepts and rhythm throws meshes well with his skills as a touch, timing and anticipation thrower. Given the connection between Stefanski and Pat Shurmur, who was the Minnesota Vikings’ play-caller when Stefanski served as that team’s QB coach, the Browns could create a playbook that elevates Sanders’ play as a starter,” Brooks wrote.

Sanders is an excellent passer when given time in the pocket to diagnose a defense, and he seemingly would fit well under Stefanski, who has a knack for scheming receivers open downfield.

The Browns offense was severely limited by its quarterbacks last season, so adding Sanders likely would raise the ceiling significantly.

While his stock has dipped the past month, Sanders could be a worthwhile gamble for a Cleveland franchise desperate for a difference-maker.

Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation