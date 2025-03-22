Analyst Sends Warning To Browns About QBs Ahead Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback in the worst way.

That has been the case for most of their recent history, and that’s only going to change once they finally land their guy.

They can get one of the top two quarterback prospects with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft; it would make the most sense.

Nevertheless, neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders are top-tier prospects, and as such, the Browns shouldn’t go out of their way to make everything about them, either.

At least, that’s how Jay Crawford feels.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Crawford claimed that the Browns’ need for a quarterback shouldn’t drive everything they do in the NFL Draft.

“Yes, we need a quarterback. But you can’t let that need drive the bus and blind you on draft day,” Crawford said.

He stated that they don’t have to take one of the top guys just because they need a quarterback, as that would be reminiscent of the Baker Mayfield situation.

It’s hard to argue with that statement.

Cam Ward might be the only prospect worth rolling the dice on with a first-round pick, and he’s not likely to be available by the time the Browns are on the clock.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t what most scouts would deem a top-ten talent, much less at the quarterback position.

On top of that, he might come with a lot of baggage, and that’s not what the Browns need from their quarterback right now.

There are other intriguing guys that they could take further down the road.

The No. 2 pick is just too valuable to use on a player with a low ceiling.

