Browns Named As Potential Landing Spot For Veteran QB

At 3-14 and with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a $72.9 million cap hit for an injured, ineffective quarterback on their payroll, the Cleveland Browns could probably use a new QB heading into the 2025 season and beyond.

It’s unfortunately a familiar place for a franchise that has never been able to find the long-term solution at the position, but one analyst recently named Cleveland as a solid potential landing spot for one accomplished veteran QB.

ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler recently listed the Browns along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans as potential landing spots for 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was recently informed by the New York Jets that he won’t be retained as the team’s quarterback next season.

Browns have been listed as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, per @JFowlerESPN. (h/t @grant_puskar_) pic.twitter.com/YQWeRaUYe3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 14, 2025

After going through years of this Deshaun Watson mess, the circus that comes with an Aaron Rodgers signing would be a tough sell for this fanbase, although he did prove in the second half of this past season that he can still sling it.

Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns to 11 picks for the Jets en route to a disappointing 5-12 season, but at age 41, he’d still be a major upgrade over anything the Browns have had over the past few years.

That being said, the Browns first have to decide if they are rebuilding or not because if they are, it makes no sense to sign a 41-year-old QB.

There’s no question Rodgers would be an upgrade from Watson, but there is a question as to whether or not Rodgers would even want to come to Cleveland, or if this even makes sense for the Browns’ long-term future.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Has Advice For Myles Garrett Amid Trade Request