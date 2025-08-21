Browns Named ‘Dream Landing Spot’ For Notable QB

The Cleveland Browns already have more quarterbacks than they can play.

However, given the opportunities that have opened up, they may want to add yet another one to the fold.

At least, that’s how Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels.

In the wake of the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of Daniel Jones, Knox pointed to the Browns as a potential perfect destination for the former No. 4 pick:

“After starting just 15 games in two seasons with the Colts, the 23-year-old still lacks experience. He isn’t going to learn much, if anything, by holding the clipboard for Jones in Indianapolis. He’d learn much more by getting on the field. Therefore, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick should be interested in teams with an unsettled quarterback situation, such as the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Cleveland just named 40-year-old Joe Flacco as its Week 1 starter over 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders,” Knox wrote.

Richardson is just 23 years old, and he may be the most athletic, strongest, and fastest quarterback prospect in all of football.

That alone makes him definitely worth the risk.

Nevertheless, it’s become painfully evident that he’s not ready to take the field, and it might be a while before he is.

From an upside perspective, it’s hard to argue that he’d definitely bring more to the table than all four quarterbacks the Browns have on their roster right now.

Then again, it takes much more than physical traits and athleticism to find success in the league, and the harsh truth is that Richardson has been the worst quarterback in the NFL in multiple categories.

It goes beyond his league-worst completion percentage as well.

Tapping himself out of a game because he was tired cost him plenty of credibility, and there have been worrisome reports about his work ethic.

Moreover, his decision-making, lack of experience, and overall erratic play, combined with his injury-prone nature, are also major red flags.

This won’t be an easy decision to make, and while the upside is there, so are the risks.

