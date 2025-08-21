Browns Shake Up Roster Ahead Of Preseason Finale

With the preseason finale just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns continue to make moves.

As reported by Kelsey Russo on X, they added three players, moved on from one, and placed another one on Injured Reserve (IR).

They placed LB Nathaniel Watson on IR with a torn biceps.

They signed LBs Marvin Moody and Charlie Thomas III, also signing WR Chase Cota back to the roster.

Last but not least, they waived RB Toa Taua.

#Browns roster moves today: Signed WR Chase Cota, LB Marvin Moody and LB Charlie Thomas III Placed LB Nathaniel Watson (biceps) on injured reserve Waived RB Toa Taua — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) August 21, 2025

Before sustaining the injury, Watson was making a strong case for himself, not only because of the team’s thin depth at linebacker but also for his strong play on special teams.

He recovered a fumble in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers when he picked up a muffed punt to put the team right back in the red zone.

Moody already spent some time with the team in last year’s preseason, later playing for the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2024 and this year.

He and Thomas will battle it out to replace Watson for the time being.

Thomas also has a history with the organization, signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and making four appearances for the team.

As for Cota, he was recently waived from the roster, so he will have a bit of a jumpstart in what might be his final chance to impress and secure a spot on the practice squad.

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams to close out the preseason on Saturday.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Had Major Plans For Kenny Pickett