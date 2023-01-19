Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

Browns Nation

It is Thursday, January 19, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns introduced a familiar face, Jim Schwartz, as their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday afternoon.

Schwartz’s comments from his introductory press conference headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Jim Schwartz Is Introduced As New DC

Browns fans found plenty to love about what Schwartz said at his introductory press conference.

Schwartz addressed holding players accountable.

He said:

“I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players the most accountable. And if you start from that position, then everything else is gravy.”

In a season when miscommunication in the defense was a recurring theme, this is a refreshing take.

Schwartz also made it clear he wants to see and be part of a Super Bowl parade in Cleveland.

He believes it can rival the raucous one he was part of as the Eagles DC in Philadelphia’s 2017 Super Bowl season.

All of it sounds fantastic, but Browns fans have been down this road many times before.

Talk is cheap; they need to see results.

 

Browns Are Not Slated To Play Overseas Games In 2023

The NFL announced which teams will be traveling overseas for games during the 2023 season, and the Browns are not among them.

The list is not just comprised of playoff teams.

In addition to the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots are slated to travel abroad.

On a somewhat unrelated note, keep an eye out for the Hall of Fame Game.

Teams are selected in late February for the early August game in Canton.

With Joe Thomas being a finalist for the NFL HOF Class of 2023, the Browns could be on the docket to make the short trip to Canton and play in the first preseason game of the 2023 season.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

