Browns Nation News And Notes (1/3/23)

It is Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the final game of the regular season against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

The Browns would like nothing better than to sweep the Steelers this season which would also eliminate them from the AFC playoff picture and deliver a below .500 record for Coach Mike Tomlin for the first time in his career.

It is a trifecta of goodness that comes from a Week 18 Browns victory.

The Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes highlights stories about the Browns vs. Commanders game.

Browns Social Media Staff Pokes Fun At New Commanders Mascot

Lost in the excitement of the Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders was the big reveal of the new Washington Commanders mascot.

His name is Major Tuddy, and he resembles a pig man.

This was not lost on the Browns’ social media department which unearthed a classic Seinfeld clip of the Kramer character talking about a pig man sighting.

The Browns used a dual screen to show the clip with an image of the Commanders’ mascot.

That is masterful work!

You have to believe us. We saw a pig man yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/PsuMZXCpeX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 2, 2023

Jersey Swap Backlash

Besides the pig man sighting, another problem crept up after the Commanders’ game on Sunday.

It was regarding the jersey swap between Daron Payne and Amari Cooper.

Feel like a lil kid I’m geeked ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nvk3XE2bF8 — Daron Payne (@94yne) January 1, 2023

Payne said he has always looked up to Cooper; however, Commanders fans suspected ulterior motives since Payne will be a free agent at the end of the season.

After hearing a lot about it, Payne took to Twitter with a profanity-laced message to set people straight.

He said:

“Yeah I swapped jerseys w/somebody I grew up looking to d#@m right I’m geeked!! I play my a## off each and every Sunday y’all don’t think I know what happened.”

Yeah I swapped jerseys w/ somebody I grew up looking to damn right I’m geeked‼️ I play my ass off each and every Sunday y’all think I don’t know what happened? — Daron Payne (@94yne) January 2, 2023

