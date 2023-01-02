Browns Nation

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns In Win Over Commanders

By

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

There were several Cleveland Browns that came up big in Sunday’s 24-10 win in Washington over the Commanders.

Pro Football Focus released their top five Cleveland performers.

While there are some usual suspects on this list, there were some surprise standouts in Week 17 too.

Let’s take a look at PFF’s top five Browns from last weekend.

 

1. Grant Delpit (92.3 Rating)

Sunday may have been the best professional game of Grant Delpit’s career.

His two interceptions fueled a nightmarish afternoon for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Delpit also stuck his nose in the thick of the run defense and came up with some really nice plays in that department too.

With his interception last week against the Saints, this marks the first time in Delpit’s pro career he’s had back-to-back weeks with interceptions.

Delpit continues to have a stellar 2022 season on a defense that has received plenty of justified criticism throughout the year.

 

2. Taven Bryan (90.0 Rating)

Taven Bryan hasn’t seen the most consistent amount of snaps throughout the year.

However, he’s come up big a couple of times when called on.

He had a solid outing against the Commanders, tallying four tackles, one quarterback hit, and half a sack.

Cleveland’s defensive front wasn’t spectacular against Washington, allowing 136 rushing yards.

What’s fascinating about Bryan is that his three total sacks this season is the second-most for Cleveland.

The leader, of course, is Myles Garrett with 15.

When someone other than number 95 can get to the other quarterback, the Browns will take it.

That’s what Bryan was able to do a bit on Sunday.

 

3. Amari Cooper (85.6)

After finishing the first half with no catches, Amari Cooper exploded in the second half of Sunday’s game to give a much needed jump-start to the Browns offense.

His two touchdown catches proved to be all the difference, with the second serving as the dagger.

Cooper finished with a game-high 105 receiving yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

It’s the best the Deshaun Watson-Amari Cooper combination has looked so far this season.

If Browns fans are trying to find positives for this year, those two continuing to develop chemistry is certainly one of them.

 

4. Nick Chubb (83.0 Rating)

Another Sunday, another 100-plus yard rushing performance from Nick Chubb.

Seriously, what else is new?

The league’s most consistent running back helped pace the Browns offense on an afternoon where they struggled to find a groove.

A shoutout always has to go to the offensive line as well when Chubb has these types of games.

Still, Browns fans shouldn’t take Chubb for granted.

He’s an extremely special running back as he proved once again on Sunday.

 

5. MJ Emerson (82.2 Rating)

One of the young bright spots on a struggling Browns defense this season has been MJ Emerson.

The rookie has been fantastic in pass coverage.

At one point this season, PFF had Emerson on their top-25 list for NFL cornerbacks.

Not too shabby for a rookie. Emerson stood out in pass coverage yet again on Sunday as the Browns’ secondary really shined against Wentz.

Again, in terms of looking for positives, Emerson has been a tremendous development piece for Cleveland this year.

