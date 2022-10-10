Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Trade For Falcons LB After Week 5 Chargers Loss

Report: Browns Trade For Falcons LB After Week 5 Chargers Loss

By

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made news even after their disappointing Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 30-28.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Browns have worked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker Deion Jones.

The specifics of the deal are unknown.

Rapoport reports that the Browns are giving up late-round draft compensation in return.

 

Jones Is Coming To Aid A Struggling Browns Defense

The Browns’ defense continues to struggle specifically late in games and against the run.

With Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season, the Browns are looking to get some quick help as they are now 2-3 and cannot afford to drop any more of these tight games.

 

Jones Is Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Jones had off-season shoulder surgery in May.

He played 13 snaps in the Falcons’ final preseason game against Jacksonville.

Before the season began, he was placed on IR for a shoulder setback.

He has not yet appeared in a 2022 regular season game.

The 27-year-old Jones is currently under a four-year $57 million contract.

Rapoport is reporting that his contract was recently restructured making his base salary just over $1 million for this season.

 

What Jones Brings To Cleveland 

In six seasons, Jones has 11 interceptions and 5 were Pick 6’s.

2021 is the only season he did not record an interception.

He also has 428 career solo tackles.

 

Browns D Definitely Needs A Spark

After the Chargers’ loss, many were calling for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be fired.

Thus far, the Browns have not made that change.

Perhaps they believe that Deion Jones is the spark this defense needs to make this team a contender.

Let’s hope so.

The Browns have not made any announcements about this trade.

The official Browns’ social media accounts are still rehashing the game.

This trade indicates that GM Andrew Berry believes this season is salvageable despite some tough early losses.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reports that this “may not be Cleveland’s last trade” this season.

Stay tuned.

 

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Studs & Duds From Browns’ Loss To The Chargers
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Things We Learned In The Browns’ Loss To The Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Loss To The Chargers

No more pages to load