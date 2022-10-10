Report: Browns Trade For Falcons LB After Week 5 Chargers Loss

The Cleveland Browns made news even after their disappointing Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 30-28.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Browns have worked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker Deion Jones.

The specifics of the deal are unknown.

Rapoport reports that the Browns are giving up late-round draft compensation in return.

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones Is Coming To Aid A Struggling Browns Defense

The Browns’ defense continues to struggle specifically late in games and against the run.

The Cleveland #Browns defense have allowed 691 rushing yards this season. They’ve given up 440 rushing yards in the past 2 games. Brutal. — Josh Carey (@JoshDCarey) October 9, 2022

With Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season, the Browns are looking to get some quick help as they are now 2-3 and cannot afford to drop any more of these tight games.

Jones Is Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Jones had off-season shoulder surgery in May.

He played 13 snaps in the Falcons’ final preseason game against Jacksonville.

Before the season began, he was placed on IR for a shoulder setback.

He has not yet appeared in a 2022 regular season game.

The 27-year-old Jones is currently under a four-year $57 million contract.

Rapoport is reporting that his contract was recently restructured making his base salary just over $1 million for this season.

Because Deion Jones’ contract was restructured before the season, his base salary was just over $1M for 2022. That’s what Cleveland inherits. https://t.co/iMYcqy2iOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

What Jones Brings To Cleveland

In six seasons, Jones has 11 interceptions and 5 were Pick 6’s.

2021 is the only season he did not record an interception.

He also has 428 career solo tackles.

Browns D Definitely Needs A Spark

After the Chargers’ loss, many were calling for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be fired.

Thus far, the Browns have not made that change.

Perhaps they believe that Deion Jones is the spark this defense needs to make this team a contender.

Let’s hope so.

The Browns have not made any announcements about this trade.

The official Browns’ social media accounts are still rehashing the game.

This trade indicates that GM Andrew Berry believes this season is salvageable despite some tough early losses.

#Browns acquiring Deion Jones showcases GM Andrew Berry’s belief they can be in the hunt when Deshaun Watson returns. A competitive start despite wasted opportunities has suggested this won’t be a lost season with Watson’s suspension. It also may not be Cleveland’s last trade. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 10, 2022

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reports that this “may not be Cleveland’s last trade” this season.

Stay tuned.