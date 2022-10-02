Browns Nation News And Notes (10/2/22)

It is Sunday, October 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting set to take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Falcons at 1:00 PM EDT.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Myles Garrett’s Injuries Could Linger

On Saturday, the Browns downgraded Myles Garrett to out for this game.

He did not travel to Atlanta with the team.

Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garrett’s left shoulder injury is a little more significant than a bump or bruise from the accident.

It is in fact a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder whose effects could linger for 2-4 weeks.

Schefter said:

“The injuries may not prevent Garrett from returning to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but he is expected to feel the effects of the injuries for up to a month.”

Myles Garrett's shoulder injury, suffered in a single-car crash this past week, is expected to hinder the Cleveland Browns’ star for the next two to four weeks.https://t.co/8ZrV77Galg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

2. Jadeveon Clowney Remains Questionable

Now that Garrett is out, the question remains if the Browns will be down both starting defensive ends.

Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Sunday afternoon game and could likely be a game-time decision.

Jadeveon Clowney also not on field as he deals with ankle sprain, so #Browns will have to lean on backups in Atlanta. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 30, 2022

Clowney did not practice on Friday.

His ankle injury happened in the Week 2 loss to the Jets, and he did not play in Week 3 against the Steelers.

Jadeveon Clowney, should, probably, suit up against the Falcons. He rolled his ankle. I can't imagine that injury keeps him out of back to back weeks. pic.twitter.com/PGCq55RGnF — Jeremy Kuper (@kupthebuckeye) September 26, 2022

3. Sunday Special Teams Memories

Here is something Browns fans have not seen for a long time, a special teams touchdown.

Watching this clip makes me lament Jakeem Grant‘s preseason injury even more.

Here is rookie Leroy Kelly scoring his first NFL touchdown against the New York Giants on a punt return.

Leroy Kelly scores his first touchdown #Browns pic.twitter.com/AjMl7wPDPw — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 2, 2022

The Browns have not had a kick return for a touchdown since Josh Cribbs had two in one game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 20, 2009.

1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Days until #BrownsKickoff 🏈🐶 Josh Cribbs is tied for the most kickoff returns for touchdowns in NFL. He had a 103-yard kickoff return for touchdown for his second of the day against the Chiefs in 2009. pic.twitter.com/V54ymkiyEe — The Dawgland (@TheDawgLand) May 28, 2019

They are overdue for this type of special teams excitement.

Could today be the day?

Happy Game Day Sunday Browns fans!