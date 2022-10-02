Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/2/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, October 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting set to take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Falcons at 1:00 PM EDT.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Myles Garrett’s Injuries Could Linger

On Saturday, the Browns downgraded Myles Garrett to out for this game.

He did not travel to Atlanta with the team.

Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garrett’s left shoulder injury is a little more significant than a bump or bruise from the accident.

It is in fact a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder whose effects could linger for 2-4 weeks.

Schefter said:

“The injuries may not prevent Garrett from returning to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but he is expected to feel the effects of the injuries for up to a month.”

 

2. Jadeveon Clowney Remains Questionable

Now that Garrett is out, the question remains if the Browns will be down both starting defensive ends.

Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the Sunday afternoon game and could likely be a game-time decision.

Clowney did not practice on Friday.

His ankle injury happened in the Week 2 loss to the Jets, and he did not play in Week 3 against the Steelers.

3. Sunday Special Teams Memories

Here is something Browns fans have not seen for a long time, a special teams touchdown.

Watching this clip makes me lament Jakeem Grant‘s preseason injury even more.

Here is rookie Leroy Kelly scoring his first NFL touchdown against the New York Giants on a punt return.

The Browns have not had a kick return for a touchdown since Josh Cribbs had two in one game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 20, 2009.

They are overdue for this type of special teams excitement.

Could today be the day?

Happy Game Day Sunday Browns fans!

