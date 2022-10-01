Jedrick Wills Is Showing Improvement So Far This Season

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills is in his prove-it season.

His future with the Browns will be at a crossroads at the end of the 2022 season.

The former Alabama right tackle and first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2020 will soon be vying for either an extension or a fifth-year option.

Should the Browns choose to go the route of his fifth-year option, it would be exercised in Spring 2023.

Wills has had his share of ups and downs through his first two seasons.

He came into the NFL during the height of COVID-19 so his initiation and training camps were not normal until this season.

However, Wills has played better so far in 2022 which is excellent news for Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the Browns’ offense.

How Wills Is Doing

He has been very effective against the pass.

His pass block win rate is 97% according to ESPN analytics.

you love to see some big boy stats 💪 pic.twitter.com/MDPCikqfUG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2022

That ranks as second best in the NFL behind Brian O’Neill of the Minnesota Vikings.

Wills’ technique, footwork, and reflexes now seem to be more in tune with his role as the left tackle.

This suggests that his adjustment from right to left tackle may not have been seamless and took perhaps more time than the Browns expected.

What Changed For Wills

Now that COVID-19 protocols are lifted, the Browns legend, Joe Thomas, spent time with Wills on the field during training camp.

Thomas has always been supportive of Wills, but this summer he actually was able to work with him.

Learning from one of the best ever to do it had to help Wills along with the great coaching he gets on a daily basis from Bill Callahan.

Browns legend Joe Thomas coaching up Jedrick Wills Jr at Training Camp #Browns pic.twitter.com/ENnMvCYJoz — Peter Martens (@ThePeterMartens) August 12, 2022

Fans Have Been Critical Of Him

Wills has not been without criticism among Browns fans.

He is viewed as not being as effective against the run; however, some view that as an acceptable trait given his pass protection on the blind side of the quarterback.

As much as the #Browns community hates on Jedrick Wills (myself included), he’s a good LT. His evident weakness is run blocker, however he makes up for it with very good pass protection. He has played far more consistent this year as a true LT, which is what Cleveland needed. — Logan (@scoutingbylogan) September 27, 2022

Wills has had periods of inconsistent play in prior seasons but has gotten off to a more effective and consistent start in 2022.

Biggest Challenge For Wills Is Staying Healthy

Among the biggest challenges for Wills is staying healthy for a 17-game regular season.

He suffered injuries in the early parts of both the 2020 and 2021 seasons which limited his effectiveness (and his playing time).

Wills played 15 games in his rookie season and 13 last year.

If Wills keeps up his current level of play and stays healthy, the Browns will definitely be inclined to at a minimum exercise the fifth-year option next spring.