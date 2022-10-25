Browns Nation News And Notes (10/25/22)

The time is now, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for the Cleveland Browns to settle down amid a lot of noise and a four-game losing streak.

It has been a rough month since that jubilant Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Browns are back in prime time for Week 8, on Monday Night Football, against another divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Getting a win is imperative.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Injury Update

What we already suspected was confirmed on Monday evening regarding Jacob Phillips.

His injury is season-ending.

Confirming that #Browns LB Jacob Phillips' previously-reported likely season-ending pec injury is indeed a tear that will likely need to be repaired. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 24, 2022

Phillips has a torn pectoral muscle.

Tight end David Njoku‘s high ankle sprain will definitely sideline him for the Cincinnati game.

Beyond that, it is unclear how long he will be out.

His injury requires 2-5 weeks for recovery, and the Browns have a bye in Week 9.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown is in concussion protocol, and Denzel Ward continues to be in concussion protocol also.

UPDATES: #Browns quick hits: Jacob Phillips 'likely' done for season with pec injury; David Njoku "week-to-week"; Pharaoh Brown, Denzel Ward in concussion protocol https://t.co/NUQusFchgL via @beaconjournal — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 24, 2022

2. Eric Metcalf Rips His Former Team After Watching MNF

Eric Metcalf took to Twitter to express similar thoughts as the rest of the Browns fanbase after watching the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Monday Night Football.

The Bears are beating the hell out of the Patriots because thus far they have run the ball 42 times for 241 yds. We passed 45 times and only rushed it 16 times. Someone help me understand🤷🏾‍♂️ — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) October 25, 2022

Metcalf noted how often the Bears successfully ran the ball in the game against Belichick’s Patriots, 42 times for 241 yards.

He then alluded to how many times the Browns ran the ball on the Patriots, 16 times, according to Metcalf’s Tweet.

Metcalf concluded his Tweet by saying:

“Someone help me understand”

