Fans React To Report That Browns May Trade Greedy Williams

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5.

There is one more game, the Week 8 Monday Night Football game on Halloween against the Cincinnati Bengals, before the trade deadline, and it sounds like the Browns are already entertaining offers.

First, there was the earlier report about Kareem Hunt.

Now, there is reporting by Brad Stainbrook’s sources that Greedy Williams could be traded.

#Browns are listening to offers on DB Greedy Williams, per a league source. @TheOBR — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

Fans had some interesting reactions to this news.

1. Is This Baker’s Yard Sale?

It is important to find some humor in this mess of a season, and Twitter user KMR struck the right note in the following post:

“Is this that yard sale Baker was always talking about? oof.”

is this that yard sale Baker was always talking about? oof. — KML (@giveemKell83) October 24, 2022

This is in reference to Baker Mayfield‘s Progressive Insurance commercial from FirstEnergy Stadium last season.

2. What Would The Browns Get In Return?

There was a lot of discussion about underperforming defensive players that come out of LSU and how the Browns have a plethora of them.

Williams’s value was also questioned given his checkered injury history.

I would say they are not getting many offers for a player that has been injured a majority of his short career. They might get a 6th rd pick if someone is desperate — Tim Egnor (@WVBengals73) October 24, 2022

For what? A bag of chips and a beer? There is a glaring trend of LSU defensive players and underachieving results when they turn pro. And we have a bunch of them. — John Walsh (@Clevohjohn) October 24, 2022

John Walsh suggests that the trade value will not be very high for Williams.

If we draft one more LSU player, I’m going to lose my mind. They’ve all been absolute busts and scrubs — Brady (@croftwrestlers) October 24, 2022

3. Can Others Be Traded?

This is where fans sounded off on other players and members of the coaching staff that they would like to see the team part ways with sooner rather than later.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods tops the list, and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is second in line.

#Browns are listening to offers on DC Joe Woods, per a league source. @TheOBR — staple remover (@stapleremover1) October 24, 2022

If we’re going to start making changes now how about we start by firing Joe woods and Mike preifer? — Ｍ ａｔｔ #LetEmKnow (2-1) (@Matthew2400000) October 24, 2022

John Johnson III’s name came up as fans suggested the team should consider trading him.

Do JJ3 next — Browns/Cavs/Guardians (@2016ChampsCLE) October 24, 2022

Conclusion

In the next week, we will find out if this is a fire sale or an opportunity to improve in key position areas for Deshaun Watson‘s return.

The question is, could all of this be too little too late for 2022?

Time will tell.