Fans React To Report That Browns May Trade Greedy Williams

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 2-5.

There is one more game, the Week 8 Monday Night Football game on Halloween against the Cincinnati Bengals, before the trade deadline, and it sounds like the Browns are already entertaining offers.

First, there was the earlier report about Kareem Hunt.

Now, there is reporting by Brad Stainbrook’s sources that Greedy Williams could be traded.

Fans had some interesting reactions to this news.

 

1. Is This Baker’s Yard Sale?

It is important to find some humor in this mess of a season, and Twitter user KMR struck the right note in the following post:

“Is this that yard sale Baker was always talking about? oof.”

This is in reference to Baker Mayfield‘s Progressive Insurance commercial from FirstEnergy Stadium last season.

 

2. What Would The Browns Get In Return?

There was a lot of discussion about underperforming defensive players that come out of LSU and how the Browns have a plethora of them.

Williams’s value was also questioned given his checkered injury history.

John Walsh suggests that the trade value will not be very high for Williams.

 

3. Can Others Be Traded?

This is where fans sounded off on other players and members of the coaching staff that they would like to see the team part ways with sooner rather than later.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods tops the list, and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is second in line.

John Johnson III’s name came up as fans suggested the team should consider trading him.

 

Conclusion

In the next week, we will find out if this is a fire sale or an opportunity to improve in key position areas for Deshaun Watson‘s return.

The question is, could all of this be too little too late for 2022?

Time will tell.

